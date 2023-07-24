Deepika Das Lives A Fairytale Dream In Her Dubai Trip; Take A Look

Deepika Das is a travel enthusiast and she often takes off to new destinations. This time, the actress seems to have taken some time off from her busy schedule and is holidaying in Dubai. She is currently busy adding vibrant colours to the cityscape, as she posted a string of photos on her Instagram timeline and has left her fans delighted. Deepika Das is not just an excellent actress, but also has a flair for fashion. Her impeccable sense of styling is quite evident in her recent OOTD as she looked like a flower fairy in the Miracle Garden in Dubai. She slipped into a colourful printed co-ord set with a baggy collared shirt and matching baggy pants. She accessorised her look with a sling purse, sunglasses, and green sliders. To elevate her look further, she added a flower wreath to her hair. What caught our attention is the stunning backdrop of all the flowers blooming in their glory amidst a dreamy landscape. The photos look like they are right out of a fairytale.

Deepika Das’ caption read, “Where flowers bloom so does hope.” Soon, this caught the attention of her fans who showered her with praises. A fan wrote, “I am a big fan of you madam.” Another commented, “Flower of my life.” One more wrote, “This picture is beautiful. Love you, Deepu Das.” Another social media user wrote, “Fabulous dear.”

Deepika Das made her debut with Doodh Sagar in 2014. She is famed for her role in the film Ee Manase. Her stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 in 2019 made her a household name. In 2022, she starred in a dance reality show titled, Dance Karnataka Dance: Family War Season 1. Currently, she is working on a TV show titled Tarapata. She is all set to star in a movie, tentatively named Payel. Apart from acting, she also launched her venture of couture called D-Das Fashions in 2020.