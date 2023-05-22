Deepika Das Sizzles In Purple Bikini On Digue Island, Check Her Pics

Kannada actress Deepika Das has become a favourite among fans with films and TV shows, including Naagini, Doodh Sagar, Ee Manase, and Dream Girl. Not just showbiz but Deepika has also carved a niche for herself in the fashion world. The 30-year-old often impresses the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Now, Deepika has also given fans a sneak peek into her exotic travel diaries. The actress has jetted off to East Africa’s La Digue island in Seychelles. And she has left us gushing with her stunning pictures from there.

Deepika dropped a couple of snaps wearing beach peripherals from the beautiful island of La Digue on Instagram. “Stay patient & trust the journey… Be honest: be powerful: be strong,” read her inspiring caption. The pictures captured Deepika donning an all-purple ensemble comprising a bikini that she teamed up with a mini skirt. The actress completed her beach-ready look with a pretty black ruffle hat and an off-white backpack. A pair of white sunglasses was also tucked into her hat.

Deepika appeared to have a splash in the crystal-clear blue waters, crashing against the sandy beaches. The premises were surrounded by giant rocks and barren trees. The glimpses showed Deepika sporting a beaming smile on her face. She flung her hands up in the air, seemingly enjoying the sun and cool breeze.

The pictures were quick to arrest the attention of social media users. While some heaped praise on Deepika’s snaps, calling her “beautiful”, “gorgeous” and “stunning” others went all hearts and fire emojis in the comments. A few more asked Deepika to post more bikini pictures.

Earlier, Deepika shared a photo of herself striking a killer pose on La Digue island. She donned a strappy black spaghetti top and styled it with a pair of brown joggers, having intricate patterns in red. The backdrop gave away the pristine location of the serene beach, encircled by cool waters, clear cloud-laden skies, and verdant hilly terrains.

Speaking about her work, Deepika is presently working on a Kannada-language soap opera titled tarapata. She also has an untitled film ready in her kitty, where her on-screen name would be Payel.