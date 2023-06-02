Deepika Padukone Asked Who She Looks Better With, Ranbir Or Ranveer, in Old Video; Ranbir Has THIS To Say

Back in the day, when Deepika Padukone was dating Ranveer Singh, fans just can’t resist putting Deepika Padukone in the hot seat to choose between her past flame and her current love interest. Despite her tactful and diplomatic answers, the curiosity never seemed to fade. Back during the promotions of Tamasha, Deepika graced a talk show that left fans stunned with many shocking revelations. But let’s start with one particular question that was posed to her: Who does he look better with – Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh?

During the shooting of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor was occupied with work, but he still managed to be there for promotions via video call. At a media event, Karan, also present through a video call, put the actress in a spot. The actress couldn’t help but smile and blush in response. Once Karan left, the media wasted no time in asking the same question to Deepika. This left her in a tricky spot, with no choice but to answer. Instead of answering herself, Deepika turned the tables and asked Ranbir Kapoor who she looked hotter with, Ranveer or him. His response not only won netizens’ hearts but also made the Padmaavat actress blush. Check out the video:

In response, Ranbir said, “I don’t think you need anybody to look good; you look good just the way you are."

After working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for nearly two years before they eventually went their separate ways. However, their on-screen chemistry continued to sizzle as they reunited in movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015). Deepika eventually tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in Italy on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years.