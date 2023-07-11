Deepika Padukone-Backed Startup Shuts Down, Downsized To Seed Business; Here's What We Know

FrontRow, an education platform supported by celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Raftaar, has shut down its operations after laying off 75% of its workforce. Co-founder Ishaan Preet Singh confirmed the news, stating that the company officially ceased regular operations on June 30. Singh mentioned that they are exploring options for potential purchase agreements of the platform and its team, while also considering the possibility of returning the capital. The board will make a decision on the future course of action in the upcoming months. Following the layoffs in October of the previous year, FrontRow downsized to a seed business with approximately 35 employees, Singh added.

Deepika Padukone, known for her entrepreneurial spirit, founded KA Enterprises in 2014 to invest in consumer-focused start-ups. Alongside her business ventures, Deepika has recently gained popularity in the skincare industry and enjoys a good fan base.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s cameo appearance in Jawan prevue grabbed many eyeballs. In the prevue, a saree-clad Deepika is shown fighting a man like nobody’s business. This will be Deepika’s fifth movie with SRK. They recently worked together in Pathaan, which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

This morning, Deepika was spotted at the airport, leaving the San Diego Comic-Con, which is set to take place in a few days. Project K will be the first Indian film ever to be featured at SDCC, adding to its significance. The Project K crew recently announced that Deepika Padukone, along with co-stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and director Nag Ashwin, will be present at the event to provide an exclusive glimpse into the world of their sci-fi film. The San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 23, offering fans an eagerly anticipated opportunity to delve into the captivating universe of Project K.