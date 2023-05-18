Deepika Padukone Breaks Down Her Favourite Look In Piku: 'I'd Sit In Makeup Chair For 5 Minutes...'

Deepika Padukone, in her acting career, has portrayed various roles in Bollywood films. But her role as the protagonist in Shoojit Sircar’s movie Piku is particularly close to her heart. The 2015 slice-of-life drama features Deepika as a determined and ambitious Bengali woman, alongside Amitabh Bachchan who played her father, and late actor Irfan Khan. The 37-year-old actress, in an interview with a magazine, expressed that she personally connects with the character more than any other as she felt herself completely throughout the film.

Deepika Padukone discussed her appearance in this movie and how she strongly identified with her role. She said, “I think a character that I’ve played that is very similar to the way I am in real life is probably Piku, just very natural. You could literally see the skin in the movie. In fact, I’d sit in the makeup chair for not more than 5 or 10 minutes including hair and makeup. And I think that’s one of those films where I felt completely like myself.”

Piku clocked 8 years on May 8. To mark the occasion, Deepika shared a string of pictures and a heartfelt note. The initial picture exhibits her along with her two co-stars posing behind a cardboard car, whereas the second photo captures a scene from the movie. In the third image, Deepika can be seen posing with Irrfan and Amitabh Bachchan during a photoshoot. Along with the pictures, Deepika expressed, “It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people.” She further mentioned, “If I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. Irrfan, I miss you! Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi (scriptwriter of Piku), I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. Piku.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will appear alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern. Additionally, they both have Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin, in the works, where Prabhas will also play the leading role. She will also make a cameo appearance in Atlee’s directorial film Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.