Deepika Padukone Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'Bhaisahab' in Viral Video, His Reaction Leaves Everyone in Splits

The showbiz world can be a strange place, in the midst of brutal competition survival doesn’t come easy. While some friendships stand the test of time, many bonds fizzle out soon after their inception. One such heartbreaking love story belongs to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who once fell head over heels for each other. The former couple dated each other roughly for two years before calling it quits. But that did not stop the duo from professionally collaborating with one another. They shared the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha.

In an old clip that has gone viral from their appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, when an audience member asked them about their most memorable experience from that film, Deepika promptly answered but referred to Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Bhaisahab’. She said, “I think hum dono ke liye infact humare saath Aditya bhi hai, Kalki bhi hai. Hum chaaro ko I think ye poora experience hi bohot yaadgar rahega. Kyuki bohot kam baar aise hote hai ki poori unit mein sabka age group more or less same hai. Toh hum saath mein shoot ke baad bhi treks ke liye jaate the, restaurant mein jaate the. Toh jab shoot kar rahe the, nahi kar rahe the, kuch pata hi nahi chala. Humlog Manali gaye, as Kashmir gaye shooting ke liye. Ye bhaisahab Paris gaye the…(The whole experience was memorable for the four of us. Because it doesn’t happen often that everyone from the film unit belongs to the same age bracket. So after our shoot, we used to go for treks, visit restaurants. We didn’t know when we were shooting, when we were not. We had gone to Manali and Kashmir. This ‘bhaisahab’ went to Paris…)."

Her sentence was interrupted by the raucous cheering and hooting by the audience members who were amused by her ‘bhaisahab’ comment. As Deepika Padukone smiled shyly, Rajat Sharma asked Ranbir Kapoor, “Woh puch rahe Deepika ne aapko bhaisahab kaha, aapko kaisa laga?"

Although, Ranbir Kapoor didn’t answer but just smiled widely, Deepika Padukone stated, “Sab dost inko bhaisahab hi bulate hai. Sirf mein nahi hu(All his friends call him bhaisahab. It’s not just me!)".

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt after they dated each other for quite a few years. The duo also embraced parenthood months ago after the birth of baby girl Raha. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with actor Ranveer Singh back in the year 2018.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last shared the screen space alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. He will next be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone last teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. She will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction actioner Project K opposite Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika’s collab with Hrithik Roshan in the actioner Fighter is also much-anticipated.

