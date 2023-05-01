Deepika Padukone Closes Eyes Before Going on Oscars Stage to Introduce RRR Song; BTS Photos Go Viral

Deepika Padukone recently made history by presenting an award at the Oscars 2023. She announced the award for the song “Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR. It was a surreal moment for her and for everyone who witnessed it. Today, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on her social media handle which have gone viral on the internet.

One of the pictures shows Deepika closing her eyes before going on stage, while dressed in a beautiful black gown. In another picture, she is seen reading her notebook. Another picture shows her walking towards the stage. These pictures have been widely appreciated by her fans. The post is captioned as ‘And the rest is history…#oscars @theacademy.” As soon as she shared the pictures, fans started commenting and called her queen. One of the fans wrote, “Ur stunning.” Another wrote, “You were a vision.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won an Oscar in the Best Song category. The song, composed by M. M. Keeravani, competed with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once in the Best Original Song category.

Following the win, the official Twitter handle of RRR posted, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. This will be the first time both will be seen together on the big screen.

