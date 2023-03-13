Deepika Padukone debuted her new tattoo at the Oscars 2023 red carpet. The actress, who presented an Oscar award at the 95th Academy Awards, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed her jaw-dropping tattoo. While it is unclear if it is a permanent ink or temporary, the tattoo is a small but wonderful nod to something close to her heart.

Taking to her social media account, Deepika revealed she made her way to Oscars 2023 with an ink of her newly-launched beauty brand 82 degrees East. Coloured in black, it grabs enough attention but doesn’t steal the limelight from her Oscars outfit.

For the prestigious Oscars night, Deepika opted for a stunning off-shoulder black gown and needless to say she looks absolutely breathtaking. She seems to have taken inspiration from a lot of 80’s Hollywood films. She styled the off-shoulder gown with a statement necklace and a neatly done bun. She completed her outfit with gloves and statement ring over it.

Although this is Deepika Padukone’s first Oscars appearance, the XXX: Return of Xander Cage star is not the first Indian to have presented the award this year. The first ever Indian to have presented an Oscar award was model Persis Khambatta in 1980. Persis is best known for her modelling work. However, she did have a few movies to her credit, including Star Trek: The Motion Picture. For the unversed, she played the role of Lieutenant Ilia in the film.

Priyanka Chopra stepped on the Oscars stage in 2016. Making India proud, Priyanka joined Liev Schreiber, best known for the films The Hurricane, Kate & Leopold, and Spotlight, to present the award in the category of Best Film Editing Award. The award was presented to Margaret Sixel for her work in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Read all the Latest Movies News here