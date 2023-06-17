Deepika Disappointed With Karan Over Alia In Viral Video, Says 'Don't Talk To Me'

Back in 2018, Deepika Padukone dropped jaws after she not only appeared on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt but also announced her wedding with Ranveer Singh on the day the episode was to premiere. While the episode gave more insight into her relationship with Ranveer and is often revisited by fans, a video of a particular section of the episode featuring an interaction between Karan and Deepika is now going viral.

The clip, shared on Reddit, was of Deepika and Karan discussing the likely winner of the famous Koffee hamper. While fans were hoping Deepika would win, Deepika appeared dejected, seemingly aware that she has lost the hamper to Alia Bhatt.

“It’s her no?" Deepika asked. Karan broke into a laugh while Deepika continued, “I knew it." She added, “I’m just being objective. I can feel it." Karan went on to announce that Alia indeed had won and a disappointed Deepika said, “I knew it. I am never coming on this show again and baring my soul to the world. The questions were unfortunately not b*tchy enough, I can’t help it".

Karan tried to cheer Deepika up by saying that her biggest blockbuster was her film (Padmaavat, 2018) which did three times the business of Raazi (2018). “Don’t talk to me," Deepika said.

Meanwhile, today, Deepika and Alia are busy with their own respective projects. Deepika has Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She is also rumoured to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan headlined Jawan. Alia will be seen collaborating with Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and is set to release in July this year. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Hema Malini.