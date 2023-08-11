Deepika Padukone Floors Fans With Her All-White Athleisure Look At The Airport

Deepika Padukone has several projects in the pipeline, and the actress has a busy year ahead. She has been constantly travelling to and from the city, but even amid her hectic schedule, she makes sure to keep up her fashion game. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from her latest trip. Deepika was seen in all-work mode with a comfortable look for the journey.

In the latest video posted by the paparazzi handle Viral Bhayani, Deepika Padukone was seen in a white athleisure co-ord set. She wore a hooded, front-closure sweatshirt with a fitted lounge pants. Along with it, she chose to wear a hefty white pair of sneakers. She was seen carrying a black handbag as she strode out of the airport premises. The actress put her hair up in a neat bun and wore black tinted shades.

Netizens are always in awe of Deepika Padukone’s effortless style and stunning airport looks. One of them commented, “Super Gorgeous" on the post shared by the paparazzi handle.

Meanwhile, after the success of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has already started preparing for her action-packed role in Singham Again. The actress is all set to debut as Lady Singham in the film franchise, helped by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn. The news was confirmed last year by the filmmaker, and he also announced that the shoot for the third instalment is expected to start this year.

Recently, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the actress will play the “first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe" and is reportedly set to play “Ajay Devgn’s sister in the film." The source added, “It’s a well-written role and more than just a cameo. It’s more like a proper extended appearance for Deepika in Singham, and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days."

Deepika Padukone is also working on Project K in the meantime. Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas both had significant parts in the movie. For the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, the actress will once again appear on-screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she will appear in Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and has a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan releasing this September.