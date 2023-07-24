Deepika Padukone Has EPIC Reaction After Paps Say Her Smile Will Save Their Jobs; Video Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone was left in splits by a paparazzo’s effort to make her smile for the cameras. The Fighter actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday, headed to board a flight. As she made her way to the departure gate, Deepika maintained a straight face. The cameramen urged her to flash a smile but Deepika was focused on getting her documents cleared to enter the airport.

Eventually, a paparazzo begged Deepika to smile to save his job. “Yehi smile hum logo ka job bachayega ma’am," the cameraman was heard telling Deepika. The comment caught Deepika’s comment and she screamed, “Hain?" before she cracked up. Deepika smiled for the cameras and even took a moment to pose for them before she made her way to the flight.

Many took to the comments section and called the interaction ‘cute.’ A fan wrote, “Cute interaction!! Deepu saved his job even though I guess he was lying." “Ye reporters h ya comedian ," added another. “Paps are awsome love their this kind of interaction," a third comment read.

Deepika dressed in a comfortable ensemble. She was seen sporting a cosy grey loose-knit Louis Vuitton jumper paired with baggy blue denim jeans and sneakers.

The actress has been busy as a bee lately. Last week, the makers of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Project K, unveiled the official title as Kalki 2898 AD. The title was revealed at the San Diego Comic Con along with a glimpse of the film. The film is headlined by Prabhas, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and is set to release in January 2024.