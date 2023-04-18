Deepika Padukone Jokes About Ranveer Singh's Style Statement In Viral Video, Says 'Aaj Ghar Jaane Ke Baad...'

It all started when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met on the set of Ram Leela in 2013, and sparks flew right away. They finally tied the knot at the beautiful Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018 after six years of being together. Deepika spilled the beans in an old interview with journalist Barkha Dutt at the Dainik Bhaskar Conclave, saying that she loved how comfortable Ranveer was with her massive success, even in the early stages of their relationship. She even revealed that she married him because he respected the fact that she was the bigger star and possibly making more money than he was.

“I married Ranveer because he respects my success and the money I make. Today, the kind of money he is making and the success he has is completely different from what he would have seven years ago. I was the more successful person and yet to genuinely be okay with the fact that I was working more; I was busier- there were days when I would not even come home because I had so much work- I was making more money but not once has it ever come in the way of our relationship. That is unique and I’d like to see more of that," Deepika had said.

Ranveer is not afraid to experiment with bold prints, vibrant colours, and unconventional styles. It is a true reflection of his bold, unapologetic personality. His style is fun and often gender-neutral, breaking away from traditional norms. In fact, his fearless approach to fashion has made him a style icon and a trendsetter in the industry. Speaking of Ranveer’s eclectic and daring fashion choices, Deepika, who wore a floral, flowy silhouette at the conclave, had said, “Aj ghar jaane ke baad he’s going to say ‘Mujhe yeh pahen na hai’." As the audience erupted in laughter, Barkha asked if it’s the sign of a man who’s extremely comfortable in his skin and Deepika wholeheartedly agreed.

