Deepika Padukone Keeps It Fresh In A Co-ord Set As She Step Out For Dinner With Mommy Ujjala Padukone

Looks like, Deepika Padukone is making sure to spend some quality time with mommy Ujjala Padukone. The mother-daughter duo were earlier spotted entering a plush restaurant in Bandra. Deepika looked effortlessly glam in a co-ord set with shades of orange and blue. She tied her hair to a neat bun, and greeted the paparazzi as she entered. Her mom then came along with her.

Have a look at the video:

Deepika Padukone shares a close bond with her mom. Back when Deepika opened up about battling bad mental and depression, she shared that her mom was the first person to advise her to seek medical help to deal with depression. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times she shared, “My mother immediately knew what I was going through. We reached out for help and thanks to my doctors, I’m fine today… The people I was surrounded by supported me in my recovery. Even when I chose to speak about it, they were encouraging.” She also shared in another interview that the actor wouldn’t have been here today, if her mom didn’t identify her symptoms.

Deepika Padukone is making sure to rule the globe with her achievements, whether they are in fashion, movies, or fitness. The actress is one of the most bankable talents in the nation because she has already made significant progress in a variety of fields and is continuously reinventing herself. Last year, she created history by becoming the first Indian to unveil the World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.