Deepika Padukone Looks Chic In White Tee And Black Pants, Gets Clicked Outside Yoga Class; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrities in Bollywood. She makes her fans go gaga over her looks and fashion sense. Just like today, she was spotted exuding her style and grace as she gets clicked while stepping out after a yoga session. Deepika looked effortlessly chic in a simple yet trendy outfit. In no time the video went viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress opted for a classic white tee that exuded a cool and relaxed vibe. Teaming it with sleek black pants, she created a monochromatic look. Despite the simplicity of her outfit, Deepika managed to make a fashion statement, highlighting her knack for effortlessly combining comfort and style. Deepika can be seen confidently walking out of the yoga class under an umbrella as it was raining. Her choice of attire perfectly accentuated her toned physique, while her minimalistic approach added an air of elegance to her overall look. With her hair tied back in a neat ponytail and a subtle touch of makeup, she looked beautiful.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the actress was spotted with her husband Ranveer Singh and his family as they were seen inspecting their new house progress. In the video, we can see the couple with Ranveer’s parents at the construction site. Deepika is wearing all-black casual pants and a top while Ranveer is dressed in a black T-shirt and animal print half pants. He is also wearing a face mask. They can be seen checking construction progress.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film was a huge hit at the box office. She will next be seen in Project K with Prabhas. The film will reportedly be made in two parts. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Deepika Padukone also has Fighter in her kitty alongside Hrithik Roshan.