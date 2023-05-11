CHANGE LANGUAGE
HOT! Deepika Padukone Looks Sizzling In Beige Power Suit; Check Out Her Sexy Photo Shoot
1-MIN READ

HOT! Deepika Padukone Looks Sizzling In Beige Power Suit; Check Out Her Sexy Photo Shoot

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone exuded boss lady vibes as she turned cover girl for a leading magazine.

Be it fashion, films or fitness, Deepika Padukone is making sure to own the world with her milestones. The actress has already made great progress in various spheres and is constantly reinventing herself, thus making her one of the most bankable stars in the country. Recently the actress turned cover girl for a leading magazine, adding another milestone to her list of professional endeavours.

TIME Magazine shared the same on Instagram and also dropped in an excerpt from the interview which read, ‘@deepikapadukone never set out to take India to the world. She wanted the world to come to India. As the most popular actress in the world’s most populous country, she’s often asked if she’s going to move to Hollywood. “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country,” she says on her home turf in Mumbai.’

In the cover, Deepika truly exuded Boss Lady vibes as she stood with utmost perfection. She has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She donned a beige power suit. With her hair left open, and well-defined eyes, she looked no less than a vision to behold.

top videos

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January and minted over 1000 crores at the ticket window globally.

    Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

    first published:May 11, 2023, 07:39 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 07:42 IST