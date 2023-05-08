Deepika Padukone Makes Surprise Appearance at Event in Bengaluru; Fans Scream 'We Love You'; Watch

Deepika Padukone recently surprised fans as she was spotted with her family at an event in Bengaluru. The actress, who is known for keeping a low profile when it comes to her personal life, was seen enjoying the show with her parents and sister. The videos and pictures have gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Deepika is seen arriving with her sister Anisha and her security team for Jay Shetty’s ‘Love Rules’ World Tour in Bengaluru. When fans noticed the Pathaan star they started cheering. “Deepika we love you,” a fan was heard in a video that’s surfaced on the internet. She was wearing a simple shirt with jeans and kept her hair in a bun style. The actress was looking stylish in simple wearing too.

Watch the videos here:

Deepika attended Jay Shetty’s Love Rules Tour show in Bangalore with her family yesterdayCredits to the respective owners pic.twitter.com/W5sz19nNmb — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 7, 2023

Deepika has had a busy year so far, with several exciting projects in the works. She was last seen in Pathaan co starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film was a super hit at the box office.

She will be next starring in the remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is currently shooting for her next film Fighter co starring Hrithik Roshan. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year’s biggest hit, Pathaan. Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will be collaborating for the first time and the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. It will release in theatres on January 25 next year. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Reports also claim that she will reunite with Shah Rukh yet again this year for his next, Jawan, in which she is rumoured to feature in a special appearance.

