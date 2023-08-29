Deepika Padukone Nails Hula Hoop Challenge Like A Pro; Agreed?

Lately, Deepika Padukone’s social media posts were all about dropping her stunning photoshoots and sharing deets about the products from her skincare brand 82°E. So, when on Monday, the Bollywood diva treated fans to a fun Instagram reel, it evidently transported us back to the days when she used to share glimpses of entertaining videos on the social media platform. Although it has been a while, Deepika Padukone’s playfulness and infectious charm still remain the same as seen in the reel, where the Pathaan actress is captured taking up a hula hoop challenge and even nailing it like an expert.

Exhibiting her playful side, Deepika Padukone, dressed in a simple black top and denim blue jeans can be seen engaged in a friendly banter with her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, and other crew members. She sported a bold red shade of lipstick and tied her hair in a tight bun. The video opens with Yianni calling Deepika “a liar” which is followed by a dramatic Hindi serial music, featuring the actress’ shocked and sad face, leaving us in splits. The context of the statement is revealed later on. Presumably, Deepika Padukone took a short break from a shoot and indulged in the fun hula hoop game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

In the beginning few seconds, Deepika Padukone can be seen roasting Yianni Tsapatori, claiming that his hula hoop technique is all wrong. She then attempts it herself and succeeds in rotating it around her waist for just half a second on her first try, bursting into laughter. When the B-town lady asked the person recording the video how long she was able to keep the hula hoop around her waist, the cameraman replied that it was six seconds. Refusing the claim, Deepika insisted that it was 15 seconds, to which her hairstylist called her “a liar.”

After a few takes, Deepika Padukone once again proved why she is called a Queen. For a full 10 seconds, she was able to master the hula hoop challenge, without the ring falling off. She flashed her radiant smile at the completion of the challenge and shook hands with her critical hairstylist saying, “Now say.”

Admirers of Deepika Padukone were left impressed by her feat and reacted to it in the comments. Noting the actress’ endless talent one user noted, “Deepika Padukone: actor, entrepreneur, producer, mental health advocate and now hula hoop expert.” Another quipped, “Missed these kinds of reels from you.” Admiring her “childish side” a third individual wrote, “Too cute to handle.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of projects. She will next be seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, followed by Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Prabhas, and finally alongside Hrithik Roshan for an aerial actioner titled Fighter.