Deepika Says 'Nobody' Could've Played Her Role in Padmaavat In Viral Video, Fans Nominate Aishwarya

Deepika Padukone had once said in a 2018 interview that no other actor could have done justice to the role of Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama film Padmaavat. Recently, a video of this interview was shared on Reddit, sparking a debate among audiences about who could have played the role if not Deepika. Many suggested Aishwarya Rai as a potential candidate.

The epic period drama “Padmaavat" starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, and was based on a 16th-century poem by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film received critical acclaim and went on to win numerous awards, including a few National Film Awards.

In a throwback clip that resurfaced on Reddit, actor and host Neha Dhupia asked Deepika Padukone on her show BFFs with Vogue in 2018, “If you weren’t playing Padmavati, who could handle this role well enough?" Deepika kept it short and she confidently replied, “Nobody." The episode also featured Deepika’s golfer sister, Anisha Padukone. After the video clip was shared on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip, with the caption, “Do you agree with her?", many viewers chimed in with their opinions.

Some thought Deepika was much better in Piku and Cocktail than she was in Padmaavat. “I would have agreed with her if she was talking about Piku or Veronica from Cocktail but Padmaavat," wrote one user, while another commented, “Deepika has a modern look, definitely more like a super model. I feel like you need to have a certain look to pull off period films like priyanka and aish. This is gonna sound controversial but I think bipasha would appear more graceful in this context. Deepika suits movies like cocktail and gheriyaan much more"

Most seem to agree upon Aishwarya Rai, who has portrayed Jodhaa, the fiery Rajput princess, in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar. One wrote, “Padmavati’s beauty was also a plot-point. So only Aishwarya Rai could have played it other than her", while another opined, “It was totally an “Ash role" played by Deepika."

