Deepika Padukone Poses For Cartier's Exquisite New Collection; Fans Call Her A Timeless Beauty, Royalty

Last year in October, Deepika Padukone was roped in as the global brand ambassador for renowned French luxury brand, Cartier. Ever since the announcement, the actor has been frequently spotted sporting Cartier jewellery, including the exquisite yellow diamond necklace she wore at the Oscars in March 2023. Now, photographs from Deepika’s debut campaign for Cartier have been released.

Pictures from the actress’ Cartier campaign were shared by a Reddit user on Thursday. In the photos, the actress exudes a confident aura while dressed in a black ensemble, beautifully complemented by Cartier jewellery. The campaign showcases Cartier’s latest collection, featuring stunning pieces such as the Sama necklace and Panthere Givree. Deepika is adorned in dazzling diamonds throughout the campaign. The pictures feature her in a variety of outfits, including leather boots, a black gown, a beige robe and a timeless pantsuit.

Fans were all praises for the campaign. One user wrote, “The minimalist background with the neutral outfits makes the jewellery stick out even more. and she’s gorgeous!" Another wrote, “Love it! She’s giving luxurious professional working woman. Especially like the futuristic outfit in the 3rd pic and love her whole look in the 4th one as well." Another dubbed her royalty and wrote, “The jewellery looks stunning and Deepika makes it look so regal! What a classic combination, both royalty."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently starred in the blockbuster film Pathaan and is now gearing up for her next project, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, where she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Apart from Fighter, Deepika also has Project K with Nag Ashwin in the pipeline. The film features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.