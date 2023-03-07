Deepika Padukone is turning heads in Paris and how! The actress who is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton shared a pic of her ahead of the Women’s Fall-Winter fashion show. The XXX: Return of the Xander Cage star looks smoking hot in the stylish couture as she donned a mini blazer without pants for Paris Fashion week. The actress nailed the runway model look with her shiny tresses left open in the air and her smokey eyes.

Deepika captioned the picture as,"#LVFW23 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere."

Take a look at her post here:

We also found a video of the gorgeous diva on the official Instagram handle of Louis Vuitton. It featured Deepika sharing a welcome note that she had got from LV as she arrived in Paris. In the fresh video, she said, “Hi everyone, this is Deepika Padukone. It’s show day for Louis Vuitton. It’s going to happen at Musee d’Orsay. And I cannot wait to see what Nicolas has created this time around."

Soon thereafter, fans started commenting on the post. One of the netizens wrote, “The best global ambassador." “Proud moment for India in Fashion,” commented another.

It was announced a couple of days ago that Deepika will be one of the presenters at the Oscars this year. This comes at a time when three Indian films (RRR for its song Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers) are already nominated for the highest honour in filmmaking.

The list of Oscars presenters so far include Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time. The ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which was released on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring John Abraham, the film has broken all the records at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made Rs 526 crore in India, and Rs 1022 crore globally. Deepika will next be next seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. This marks her first collaboration with the South superstar and reunion with Big B. She also has Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan.

