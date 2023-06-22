Deepika Padukone Quizzes Fans About Her Yoga Pose and Alia Bhatt Scores 10 on 10

Deepika Padukone marked International Yoga Day by quizzing her followers about a yoga pose. The actress took to her Instagram on late Wednesday night and shared a photo in which she was performing an asana. Clad in an all-black ensemble, Deepika was seen stretching on the floor. Sharing the photo, Deepika asked, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday."

Alia Bhatt was among the first ones to answer and seemingly got the answer right as well. The Heart of Stone actress revealed it was the “Puppy pose." For the unversed, Deepika was performing the Uttana Shishosana, also referred to as the Extended Puppy.

While Alia got the answer right, many social media users took this as an opporunity to come up with their best jokes possible. “Is it ‘Bed k neeche chappal phasi’ aasan?" a user asked. “Falling on your parents feet for Goa trip permission asana," a second user joked. “‘When it’s time to go to work so you have to wake up but you don’t really want to wake up’ pose," a third user wrote.

Last year, speaking with Hindustan Times, Deepika opened up about taking up yoga as a practise. “I started practising yoga with consistency about two years ago after what felt like a deep inner calling. At around the same time, I was also offered a movie where I was given the role of a yoga instructor. In short, it was an inner calling mixed with the professional requirement that eventually pushed me to look for the right instructor and get going on my yoga journey," she said. Alia is also often spotted performing yoga and making her way to a yoga studio in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Alia are busy with their upcoming projects. While Deepika has Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the making, among other projects, Alia has two big released in the pipeline. These include her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.