Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The actors never fail to shower each other with love and do not shy away from social media PDA. The Ram Leela couple were recently clicked at an event in Mumbai and they looked as gorgeous as ever. Deepika and Ranveer were attending the Indian Sports Honours Awards night in the city. The actress chose a gorgeous black saree with an elegant golden border. She tied her hair in a sleek bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white shirt and black blazer.

The couple posed with Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone on the red carpet. Take a look at the photos and the videos:

As soon as the video was uploaded by the paparazzi accounts, netizens took to the comment section to share their observations. One user wrote, “Deepika not hold Ranveer hand" while another user added, “Deepika ne hath nahin diya.."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first shared the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They were then seen together in two more SLB films- Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Deepika was recently seen at the OScars as one of the presenters. She introduced the song Naatu Naatu from RRR which bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song. On the work front, she was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Next, she will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has a cameo in SRK’s Jawan.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Cirkus. He will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

