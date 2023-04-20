Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Offer Their Condolences To Aditya Chopra After Pamela Chopra's Death

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to offer their condolence after the death of the filmmaker’s mother, Pamela Chopra. Deepika and Ranveer were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at Aditya’s house. While Ranveer sported a white shirt and paired it with black trousers, Deepika wore a beige outfit.

Both Deepika and Ranveer have worked in several movies of Yash Raj Films. Recently, Deepika shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for YRF’s Pathaan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 which also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead.

Prior to Deepika and Ranveer, Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar among others were also snapped arriving at Aditya Chopra’s residence.

Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

