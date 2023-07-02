CHANGE LANGUAGE
Deepika Goes To Police After Her 'Husband' Goes Missing In New Video, Ranveer Dives Into Action
1-MIN READ

Deepika Goes To Police After Her 'Husband' Goes Missing In New Video, Ranveer Dives Into Action

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently starred in a new ad.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently starred in a new ad.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently collaborated together, but not for a film. The project also features Ram Charan and Trisha Krishnan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s on-screen presence is loved by fans throughout the nation. While fans are eager to see them collaborate again in a film, the duo recently worked together on a new project. Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Unveil the Secret! @showme.the.secret. Stay tuned for the big reveal! #Showmethesecret.”

Without revealing many details about the same, the video begins with Deepika at a police station, who gets a complaint registered about her missing husband. The video then features Ranveer Singh, who dives into action mode regarding a mission. One can also spot ‘Chellum Sir’ from Family Man. The video also gives a glimpse of Ram Charan chasing a man, while Trisha Krishnan stood outside a police station.

Have a look at the video:

The video is surely keeping fans on their toes. One of them wrote, “Don’t tell me it’s an ad,” “OMG Deepika, Ranveer & Ramcharan…pls cast then in movie 🔥🔥,” wrote another one. The video has instantly gone viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to release on July 28. The makers recently released the first song from the film Tum Kya Mile which starred him along with Alia. The song has become an instant hit.

Deepika on the other hand will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

first published:July 02, 2023, 13:57 IST
last updated:July 02, 2023, 13:59 IST