Deepika Turns Ranveer's Biggest Cheerleader, Wears Special Jacket To Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

Deepika Padukone proved she’s Ranveer Singh’s biggest fan and cheerleader as she stepped out to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress, who married Ranveer in 2018, was seen making her way to catch the Saturday night show with him. While she opted for a denim look, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Deepika wear a special jacket that celebrated Ranveer.

In the videos and photos shared by paparazzi on social media, Deepika was seen wearing a customised denim jacket which had a massive picture of Ranveer painted in the back. Deepika did not shy away from flaunting the jacket. As she and Ranveer walked into the theatre hand-in-hand, she stopped to let the paparazzi get a good look at the jacket.

Hours later, after the film concluded, Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking out of the theatre hand-in-hand. However, she refrained from sharing her review of the film.

The jacket caught everyone’s attention on social media and fans took to the comments section of the many videos from the special moment and Reddit to shower the couple with love. “DEEPIKA IS LITERALLY THE BEST WIFE ❤️,” a comment read. “she’s so supportive ❤️,” added another. “Awwww this is so cute ,” a third comment read. “Ranveer got his personal cheerleader ,” a fouth social media user added. “They look so adorable!” a fifth user said.

Although Deepika is yet to share her verdict on the movie, Ranveer had previously said she is excited for the film. Ranveer recently told News18 at a special Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani event, “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it."