Deepika Padukone Shares Video of Ranveer Singh Imitating SRK To Mark 10 Years of Chennai Express

It has been 10 years since Chennai Express released and on the occasion, Deepika Padukone treated fans to an unseen video of Ranveer Singh. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that when the couple was dating, they recreated a scene from the Rohit Shetty film. In the vintage video, a bald Ranveer was seen mouthing Shah Rukh Khan’s lines from one of the most popular scenes from the movie. Ranveer appeared to be in his Bajirao Mastani look.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date…"

Fans took to the comments section and showered the movie and DeepVeer with love. “The golden era of Dubsmash," a fan noted. “You as Meenamma is definitely one for the books ❤️," added another. “Can’t wait for your collaboration with @itsrohitshetty again’😍 lady Singham," a third fan wrote. “We want a separate movie for meenamma!!! 😍😍😍," a fourth user suggested.

Chennai Express released in 2013. The actress reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for the film but was her first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2013. It was the same year that Deepika and Ranveer starred in their first film together, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. 2013 was also a big year for the actress as she starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Race 2.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be reuniting with Rohit for Singham 3. The director announced last year that Deepika will be essaying the role of the first lady Singham of the cop universe. The film will be headlined by Ajay Devgn.