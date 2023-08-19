Deepika Padukone Rates Ranveer Singh Brutally Low On His Clean-Shaven Look: 'It Doesn't Work...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the ‘it’ couples of Bollywood, and their love story is straight out of a fairy tale. They’re not just lovey-dovey – they’re like best buddies who tease each other and give honest opinions. The duo fell in love while working on Ram Leela and eventually got married in Italy in 2018.

Now, there’s an old video that’s doing the rounds on the internet where Deepika is being a bit cheeky! She says that she doesn’t really like Ranveer without his beard, and goes on to give him a low score when she sees pictures of him without it. In the video, one can see her making funny faces while checking out Ranveer’s no-beard look! However, it was all in good fun.y

She rates him 4 out of 10 and says, “The thing with him is that he needs the beard. When the beard is not there, it doesn’t work."

Recently, on International Friendship Day, Deepika, taking to her Instagram stories, shared a quote by N’tima which talked about the beauty of marrying one’s best friend since that kind of love will never wither away no matter what. She tagged Ranveer Singh in the quote that read,

“Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."