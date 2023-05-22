Deepika Padukone REACTS To Dwayne Johnson Talking About His Fight With Depression

Time and again, Deepika Padukone has been a huge advocate of mental health. The actress, who’s battled depression has been quite vocal about her struggle in overcoming the same. Recently, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson opened up about his fight with depression. The actress has now reacted to it.

Dwayne Johnson’s statement on mental health read, “I didn’t know what mental health was, I didn’t know what depression was, I just knew I didn’t want to be there”. Deepika to her Instagram story, re-shared the same and added, ‘Mental Health Matters’. She also tagged her mental health foundation.

It was in 2015, when Deepika Padukone came out about her mental illness and revealed that she battled depression a year before that and sought help. Her foundation, Live Love Laugh has been set up for helping those who struggle with their mental health.

Back in 2022, when Deepika was asked about her family’s role in mental health, she shared with NDTV, “It is extremely crucial. Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and also therefore when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

She added, “In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today. Ensuring, I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors, and of course, it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that’s not something new. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.