Home » Movies » Deepika Padukone Recalls Telling Her Parents About Marrying Ranveer Singh; Says 'Maa-Baap Toh Humesha...'
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Recalls Telling Her Parents About Marrying Ranveer Singh; Says 'Maa-Baap Toh Humesha...'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer's relationship blossomed during the filming of Ram Leela, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s relationship blossomed during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. Their love story reached new heights when they exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Italy with only families in attendance. Deepika and Ranveer’s love story, intertwined with their professional successes, has become an inspiring tale of love, commitment, and the power of true companionship over the years.

In a video that is now going viral, Deepika, on being asked how her parents – Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone – reacted when she broke the news of wanting to marry Ranveer, she said, “When I told them we want to marry each other, my parents were thrilled. they were very happy. Ma-baap toh humesha yehi chahte hai ke unke bachhe khush rahe (Parents want their children to always be happy). Ranveer and my family have a lot of things in common when it comes to value system."

Watch the video here:

During a 2018 interview with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone spoke about her relationship with Ranveer Singh’s parents, describing how they treat her as their own daughter. She revealed that Ranveer’s mother, in particular, is like a close friend with whom she can openly share her deepest secrets. “It’s interesting. For his father, I’m like a daughter. But for his mom, I’m like a friend, a beti also. I can tell her my deepest darkest secrets. It’s stupid to explain because I can’t even put it into words. There’s nothing that I have to keep from them,” she had said.

    Recently, when Deepika Padukone became the latest “global star" to grace the cover of TIME magazine, hubby dearest Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to write, “World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!"

    On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, while Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. Deepika Padukone
    3. Ranveer Singh
    first published:May 13, 2023, 17:55 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 17:55 IST