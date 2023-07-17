Deepika Padukone Reveals Having A Crush On Arjun Rampal In Old Interview; Says ‘I Keep Looking At Him’

Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Right from working with A-lister actors to gracing Met Gala, Cannes, and Oscars, the actress has carved a niche for herself. Deepika made her debut with Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. But do you know that there was a time when she had a huge crush on her co-actor Arjun Rampal? Yes, you are reading right. In an old video, which has gone viral, she has confessed also.

A fan page deepikaaholic shared an old video on Instagram, where a young Deepika Padukone is being asked whether it was challenging to shoot those violent scenes in Om Shanti Om with Arjun Rampal. And she replied, “I couldn’t quite digest the fact that Arjun was doing this to me because he is one of the most good-looking men I have ever seen. And I have had this huge crush on him, so more than anything but during shooting, I would just keep looking at him.” As soon as the video went viral, fans were quick enough to comment. One of the fans also wrote, “She looks sooo good with him and he’s taller than her.” Another wrote, “Cuz cuz CUZ guys! He’s taller than her! That’s so hot! Like She’s a tall queen herself and he finally found this man.”

Watch the viral video here:

Om Shanti Om was one of the big hit at the box office. The film was released in 2007 and was written, directed by Farah Khan.

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her next film Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She has also another project The Intern with Amitabh. She will be also seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. There is no confirmation that whether she has a cameo in the film or not. But fans are speculating that she is essaying the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother.

Arjun Rampal is currently very happy as his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is expecting a second child. They are parents to 4-year-old son Arik Rampal, who they welcomed in July 2019. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Myra and Mahika, with his first wife Mehr Jesia.