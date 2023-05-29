CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ashish VidyarthiSalman Khan Vicky KaushalBloody Daddy TrailerRanbir KapoorShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » Deepika Padukone Reveals She, Alia Bhatt Peed In 'Men's Loo' In Viral Video, Says 'There Were 5 Men’
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Reveals She, Alia Bhatt Peed In 'Men's Loo' In Viral Video, Says 'There Were 5 Men’

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 15:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt had once attended a Coldplay concert in Berlin together.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt had once attended a Coldplay concert in Berlin together.

Deepika Padukone calls Alia Bhatt her ‘Partner In Crime’. The actress once revealed how the barged into men's washroom during a Coldplay concert.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt share a great bond. The duo have often acknowledged their love for each other and have even gone for vacations and events together. Having said that, the duo had once attended the Coldplay concert in Berlin. Back in 2018, they shared an anecdote from their concert about using the men’s washroom at an episode of Koffee With Karan.  

While speaking to Karan, “Deepika shared that there was this not-so-popular song and both of us were dying to pee. So we escaped while the song was going on. We were at a Coldplay concert in Berlin. Alia and I ran to the bathroom and there was this long queue outside the women’s loo, it was packed. So we just ran into the men’s loo. There were like 5 men, we pushed them. Went to the men’s loo. Got in together, finished, came out.”

Karan then interrupted and added, ‘but you all were in Europe, it’s all okay’, Deepika then said pointing at Alia, ‘Partner In Crime’.

Earlier, while sharing the incident with Miss Malini, during the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika also added, “Cleanliness doesn’t matter. When I have to use the loo, I have to use the loo absolutely anywhere.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

RELATED NEWS

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Alia on the other hand will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, she would be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is all set to release on July 28. Alia also has her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Alia Bhatt
  2. bollywood
  3. Deepika Padukone
  4. karan johar
first published:May 29, 2023, 15:12 IST
last updated:May 29, 2023, 15:12 IST