Deepika Padukone Rocks Athleisure As She Jets Off To Hyderabad For Project K; Watch

The stunning Deepika Padukone always manages to turn heads with her fashionable airport outfits. This time, she pulled off a stylish, yet classy look in brown pants and a jacket, making fans’ hearts skip a beat.

In the video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actress can be seen getting out of her car and making her way towards the airport entry, not before flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera. Deepika wore a co-ord set and accessorised it with a luxury and sunglasses, and boy did she look like a true fashion queen!

Fans couldn’t help but fall in love with her sporty and chic look. They wrote comments like, “Deepika The Queen “, " No one can beat her dressing style.. airport trends..", and “Stunning". The users filled the comments with hearts and fire emojis.

Check out the video here:

The actress was on her way to Hyderabad on Monday morning to shoot her upcoming movie, Project K. She left Mumbai the day after the announcement came on Sunday that legendary actor Kamal Hassan would also be joining the star cast of the film.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a Pan-Indian film. It will be shot in two languages: Hindi and Telugu. The upcoming science-fiction thriller is produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and is reported to have a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. The movie includes a stellar star cast with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Rana Daggubati, and Dulquer Salmaan, among many more, in key roles. Also, Project K marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu movie industry.

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The high-budget spy thriller movie rocked the box office worldwide as fans couldn’t get enough of the OG Om Shanti Om pair on the big screen yet again.