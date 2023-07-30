Deepika Padukone 'LOVED' Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani', Dances To What Jhumka; Alia Reacts

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have opened to a great start. Not only did it garner rave reviews from the critics but also collected close to Rs 27 crores on its second day of the weekend. While we all await a final verdict on the film, it seems that Deepika Padukone absolutely loved the family entertainer and Ranveer Singh’s latest video is a solid proof of that.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Ranveer Singh shared a clip in which he panned the camera at his lady love Deepika Padukone grooving inside the car to the peppy tune of ‘What Jhumka’, one of the foot-tapping numbers from Karan Johar’s film. We see Deepika Padukone mimicking the dance steps only with her hands and expressions. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asks Deepika to repeat after himself. He says, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life". The two instantly burst into laughter. His caption read, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!! @deepikapadukone #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Among the first reactions, Alia Bhatt jumped in first to drop heart eyes emojis. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar reacted with red heart emojis. A fan wrote, “ok but the way you appreciate her all the time is the cutest thing everrrrr." Another one commented, “Agree DP!! Nobody could’ve pulled off this role like him..the man the myth the legend ." Someone else said, “I’m sure it means a lot to you that she enjoyed the movie Hope you are proud of yourself." A fan also stated, “More than the film I guess she LOVED you in it!."

Earlier it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has now become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now. The top spot is ruled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which opened at the box office with Rs 57 crore. Pathaan is followed by Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which earned Rs 36 crore, Rs 15.81 crore and Rs 15.73 crore respectively on their opening days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

News18 Showsha gave the film 3.5 stars and a part of the review read, “All in all, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a joyful and nostalgic ride. It might not be Karan’s best work but it comes across as a gush of fresh wind. The filmmaker, once again, proves that there’s no one quite like him and when it comes to family sagas, he’s the undisputed king. It’s time to start a petition for the official coinage of ‘the Karan Johar genre of cinema’.

Earlier this week, at the premiere of the film, Alia’s husband Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his review. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs.”