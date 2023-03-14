Deepika Padukone Says 'It Is Just Tip of The Iceberg' As She Talks About RRR At Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023 was historic for India. While RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, The Elephant Whisperers also took home the Best Documentary Short Subject trophy. Deepika Padukone also attended the prestigious award ceremony as a presenter. Now, a video of the Pathaan actress from the 95th Academy Award ceremony has surfaced online in which she can be seen talking about SS Rajamouli’s film.

In the video, which seems to be from the pre-Oscars ceremony, Deepika mentions that she is ‘excited, nervous and curious’ to attend Oscars 2023 as a presenter. “We have all grown up watching the Oscars and you know, from the part of the world that we come from, it’s not every day that we wake up going to the Oscars. I am just taking it all in," she says.

She further mentions that it is an ‘exciting time for Indian cinema’. When the reporter talks about RRR and just how ‘mind-blowing’ it is, Deepika nods in positively and adds, “It is just the tip of the iceberg".

For the unversed, it was Deepika Padukone who introduced Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Award ceremony. She described the song amid loud hooting and a cheering audience and said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

