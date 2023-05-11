Deepika Padukone Says Marriages Today Lack Patience: 'It's Something Not Just Ranveer and I But...'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone dished out some solid marriage advice for couples of the present generation. Deepika, who has been married to Ranveer Singh since 2018, featured on the cover of TIME Magazine. As part of the cover interview, Deepika opened up about marriage and shared her observation that married couples these days ‘lack patience.’ She added that couples could take some life lessons from the older generation.

“I think we all grow up being influenced by movies, or we grow up being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think, the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is," Deepika explained.

“Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today — I sound like some love guru (smiles) — but I feel like there’s a lack of patience and I think that that’s something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one," she added.

Speaking about Ranveer, Deepika revealed that the couple recently took a trip to Bhutan together and spent their days enjoying walks, sightseeing, and eating. Opening up about her relationship with him, Deepika said she feels the “most vulnerable self” with him.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been making the headlines for her work as well this year. Not only did she star in the biggest film this year — Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, boasting a box office collection of over Rs 1000 crore worldwide — but she also became an Oscar presenter this year. She is also busy working on her upcoming films — Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and her newly announced Hollywood film to name a few.