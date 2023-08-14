Deepika Padukone Shows How Her Married Life With Ranveer Singh Looks Like

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are arguably the most adorable and successful Bollywood couple. However, the Bajirao Mastani co-stars recently concerned fans when a video of Deepika Padukone refusing to hold Ranveer hand’s in public went viral, sparking rumours of trouble in paradise. However, Deepika and Ranveer put a full stop to the speculations by indulging in various social media PDAs, making DeepVeer fans heave a sigh of relief. On that note, Deepika Padukone once again dropped a video on her Instagram stories, offering a glimpse of what her marriage with Ranveer Singh looks like.

On Sunday, August 13, Deepika Padukone shared a funny reel, featuring a random couple that displayed similarities between her and Ranveer Singh’s conjugal life. The video opens with a man and his partner chilling on a couch when suddenly the woman gets up hurriedly and decides to clean the house. With a sudden burst of energy, she started arranging the messy floor, organising cushions in an orderly fashion, and cleaning the floor with a vacuum cleaner.

After supposedly completing the tasks, the woman once again retires on the couch beside her partner. But she fails to relax for long. Once again the woman gets up and begins wiping dirt from the walls and cleaning the stairs and railings. Deepika Padukone added two arrows to the post, indicating that the woman in the video was her in real life while the man was Ranveer Singh. Deepika rightly found the video relatable because, in many interviews and public interactions, she was seen openly talking about her cleaning obsession.

Not long ago, Deepika Padukone posted a random, long note for her dearest hubby Ranveer Singh on Instagram where she penned her thoughts on why one should marry their best friend. Ranveer also reacted to the post, dropping three random emojis in the comments.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a couple of interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming biggie Jawan. Apart from that she has also been cast opposite Prabhas for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898-A.D. She is also a part of Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan.