Deepika Padukone SHUTS DOWN Trolls Calling Her 'Insecure' Before Alia Bhatt's MET Debut; Here's How

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 15:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt's MET Gala debut.

Deepika Padukone received flak for sharing BTS photos from her Oscars presentation hours before Alia Bhatt was to make her debut at the MET Gala.

Deepika Padukone has shut down trolls accusing her of being ‘insecure’ ahead of Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala debut. The actress, on Monday, was subjected to negative comments after she shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from her Oscars presentation. A section of Alia Bhatt’s fans accused her of trying to ‘steal Alia’s thunder’ ahead of Alia’s MET Gala appearance.

However, Deepika proved that she is nothing but supportive of Alia’s international milestone. On Tuesday, the Cocktail actress was among the many people from the industry who reacted to Alia’s post from the Gala. In the post, RRR star shared three pictures from the red carpet, revealing her look for the night. An excerpt of her caption read, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look."

“A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added. Although Deepika did not comment on the post, she was seen liking the post.

Alia adorned a voluminous gown embroidered with one lakh pearls. Designed by celebrated fashion designer Prabal Gurung, the gown was inspired by the iconic Chanel bridal wear and featured craftsmanship that was truly made in India.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was also seen making her way to the MET Gala 2023. However, fans were heartbroken to see Deepika Padukone was missing from the Gala. Deepika has walked the red carpet of the fashion gala a couple of times in the past and had won hearts with her outfits.

first published:May 02, 2023, 15:45 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 15:45 IST