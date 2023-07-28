Deepika Padukone Slays In All Black Ensemble As She Gets Papped At Airport, Fans React; Watch

Deepika Padukone, one of the most popular celebrities, has always impressed fans with her fashion sense. Today she was spotted at the airport in a black outfit. The look left all fans in awe and in no time the Fighter actress was trending on social media. Fans were seen calling her beautiful in the comment section.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Deepika can be seen wearing black colour pants with a long black jacket and carrying a black handbag. She kept her makeup minimalistic and left her hair open. Her radiant smile was evident as she gracefully posed for the shutterbugs. Many fans expressed their admiration for her style choices and showered her with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Deepika slay even in simplest of dress code Beauty.” Another wrote, “Love that open hair ya ! Makes her look so young and beautiful.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Deepika Padukone was left in splits by a paparazzo’s effort to make her smile for the cameras. As she made her way to the departure gate, Deepika maintained a straight face. The cameramen urged her to flash a smile but Deepika was focused on getting her documents cleared to enter the airport. Eventually, a paparazzo begged Deepika to smile to save his job. “Yehi smile hum logo ka job bachayega ma’am," the cameraman was heard telling Deepika. The comment caught Deepika’s comment and she screamed, “Hain?" before she cracked up. Deepika smiled for the cameras and even took a moment to pose for them before she made her way to the flight.

The actress has been busy as a bee lately. Last week, the makers of Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Project K, unveiled the official title as Kalki 2898 AD. The title was revealed at the San Diego Comic Con along with a glimpse of the film. The film is headlined by Prabhas, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and is set to release in January 2024.