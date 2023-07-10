Deepika Padukone Smirks When Ranbir Kapoor Says ‘Not Right To Leave Your GF For Other Girl’; Video Goes Viral

Back in 2013, during the promotions of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that, he won’t leave his girlfriend for any other girl. The actor along with Deepika Padukone were seen together and sat down for a candid interview with a news portal.

During the conversation, the actor was asked, “Will you leave your Dilliwali girlfriend and everything for a girl like Deepika?” To which the actor said, “Well, I don’t have a Dilliwali girlfriend. But I don’t think you can leave your girlfriend for any other girl. So yeah, I don’t know it depends on the situation.” Deepika on hearing the answer was seen laughing awkwardly in the video. The clip has now gone viral on the internet.

Have a look at the video:

Back in the day, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had briefly dated, before parting ways. While Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt now, Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh. Post their break up, Ranbir and Deepika worked in two films together - Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. Both of which turned out to be box office and commercial successes.

During a previous interaction, the actors were asked how they manage to keep their personal feelings aside while joining hands to work together. Both Ranbir and Deepika laughed while tackling the uncomfortable question.Deepika Padukone smiled calling it a unique question. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s answer almost left everyone in splits. He literally pointed out their daily schedule in response. Ranbir explained that it was quite simple for the two, after waking up they would reach on the set. Tamasha director Imtiaz Ali would explain their scenes, the duo would shoot and that’s about their secret. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor last shared the screen space alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. He will next be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film has been slated to release on December 1.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone last teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. She will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction actioner Project K opposite Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika’s collab with Hrithik Roshan in the actioner Fighter is also much-anticipated.