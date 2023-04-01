Deepika Padukone Speaks On Behalf Of Whole Shah Rukh Khan Fandom As She Reacts To His NMACC Look

Deepika Padukone is fangirling over Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s dashing OOTD at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). On Friday night, SRK’s stylist shared multiple pictures of the superstar donning a crisp striped blazer draped over a casual low-cut t-shirt. The entire look was completed with matching formal trousers. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the actor’s photograph with the caption, “Dead” in all caps before finishing it with a string of fire emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fashion statement did kill Deepika Padukone too as the latter wrote, “Me Too” in the comment section with a drooling face emoji. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Besides Padukone, Mallika Dua, Hansika Motwani, and Amruta Khanvilkar were among the many others who appreciated SRK’s dapper look. For the event, Deepika opted for a stunning Anamika Khanna pantsuit featuring cape detailing. A traditional touch was added to the western ensemble - a maang-tika. With mid-parted hair tied in a sleek pony, she dazzled alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, whose style statement was a contemporary take on Sherwani. Hand-in-hand, the couple smiled at the cameras and interacted with other celebrities at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

While Shah Rukh Khan chose to skip the red carpet of the inauguration ceremony, his family members - wife Gauri Khan, and kids Suhana and Aryan Khan - created headlines by posing alongside superstar Salman Khan on the red carpet. The trio was already striking poses when Salman joined the family.

Soon after Aryan also went for a solo picture with Salman Khan, all while the paparazzi were cheering for their friendly banter. Catch a glimpse of it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Among others, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also attended the mega event. According to a report by Indian Express, while talking about the inauguration events, Isha Ambani said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here