CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Movies » Deepika Padukone Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Project K’s San Diego Comic-Con Debut
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Project K’s San Diego Comic-Con Debut

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone will be seen with Prabhas in Project K. (Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone will be seen with Prabhas in Project K. (Credits: Instagram)

The makers of Project K are all set to give an exclusive glimpse of the film at the grand event in San Diego. The team will hold a panel discussion on July 20.

Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated upcoming project, Project K, is making all the right noises. Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that the team would be hosting a panel at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), further heightening excitement among fans. In line with this, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport, seemingly departing for the event, which is set to take place in a few days.

At the Mumbai airport, Deepika Padukone was photographed by paparazzi. In the footage, she was seen getting out of her car and heading towards the arrival gate. She was sporting a stylish outfit consisting of a purple T-shirt paired with a matching denim jacket and jeans. To complete her look, she wore sunglasses, boots, and carried a black bag. Despite being in haste, Deepika paused and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

It is noteworthy that Project K will be the first Indian film ever to be featured at SDCC, adding to its significance. The Project K crew recently announced that Deepika Padukone, along with co-stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and director Nag Ashwin, will be present at the event to provide an exclusive glimpse into the world of their sci-fi film. The San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 23, offering fans an eagerly anticipated opportunity to delve into the captivating universe of Project K.

The makers will then hold a discussion titled This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic on July 20. At the event, the team is preparing to reveal the film’s title, trailer, and release date. Earlier, in a statement Nag Ashwin said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience."

RELATED NEWS

Project K is a multilingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies that features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, all of whom play crucial roles in the film’s amazing narrative.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Deepika Padukone
  3. movies
first published:July 11, 2023, 15:21 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 15:21 IST