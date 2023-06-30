Deepika Padukone Surprises Alia Bhatt With THIS Gift Ahead Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Release

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been getting a lot of love from the fans. Makers have recently released the teaser and first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ which has only increased their excitement level. The romantic drama will be releasing next month but looks like the lead actress has already been showered with gifts. Deepika Padukone has sent her a special gift.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a photo of the gift that she received from Deepika Padukone. In the picture, the actress’ hands is holding a cosmetic product from Deepika’s cosmetic brand. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “thank you for the breeze @deepikapadukone.” To note, Alia has just returned from a small vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. She spotted at the airport today.

Take a look at the gift here:

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It will release on July 28. Sharing the first song, Karan Johar revealed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was his tribute to Yash Chopra, whom he called his “guru". He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra… The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it,’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true." Karan also apologised to Alia for making her dance in a chiffon saree in freezing temperature.

Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. The shooting is yet to start. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in the pan-India film Project K which will also star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She also has the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Big B.