Deepika Padukone Teases Priyanka Chopra in Front of SRK in Viral Video; He Says 'Dirty People...'

A throwback video of a hilarious moment shared between Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra has recently surfaced on social media. The video captures the trio’s playful banter during an award show, where Deepika and Priyanka were presenting the category of Best Debut Actor Male. As the actresses teased each other, Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the show, joined in and added to the humour, leaving the audience in splits.

In the throwback video, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra were co-presenting the category of Best Debut Actor Male. During their presentation, Deepika playfully teased Priyanka, revealing that the latter had been repeatedly saying she wanted to present the award to Best Actor Male. In response, Priyanka gestured towards the name card and said “chalo kholo (come on, open it)." Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan joined in and said “Please, Deepika kholo (please open it, Deepika)," leaving the audience in splits. Shah Rukh Khan then jokingly scolded the audience, saying “Dirty, Sick people. She said it and it was okay, but if I say it, it’s wrong?"

Priyanka and Deepika recently made headlines as they attended the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The actresses attended the event with their respective husbands, Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh. Several pictures and videos of them greeting each other went viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone acted together in the movie Bajirao Mastani, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Both actors have a busy schedule ahead of them. Priyanka is preparing for the release of her highly anticipated spy thriller web series Citadel, and Deepika is set to feature in Siddharth Anand’s movie Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Priyanka is also lined up to appear in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, while Deepika has two future projects in the works, including Project K with Prabhas and The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

