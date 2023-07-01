Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Divas Who First Debuted In South Films

Bollywood is well-known over the world for its extremely gifted personalities and their work. We have witnessed some B-town celebrities who have made India proud on a world scale through their contributions to the world of cinema over and again.

Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others are doing incredibly well in their film career today. Surprisingly, all of them had their acting debuts in South films. Let’s take a look at some leading Bollywood actresses who started their acting careers with South films and went on to become household names across India.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is unquestionably the queen of a million hearts. The actress who wooed the audience with her spectacular performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya in 2006. Indrajit Lankesh directed the film, which featured Upendra in the lead role.

Priyanka Chopra

When it comes to captivating audiences with her acting abilities, Priyanka Chopra has left no stone unturned. After winning the Miss World title, the actress was supposed to be a part of Abbas-Mastan’s romantic thriller, Humraaz. However, things did not proceed as planned by the producers and the actress. Soon after, she made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress who needs no introduction is a picture of elegance and grace. Aishwarya Rai attempted her hand at acting after winning the Miss World 1994 title and she made her debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar which also starred Mohanlal in the main lead. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, the actress’ first Hindi film, was released in the same year, starring Bobby Deol alongside her.

Kriti Sanon

Although Kriti Sanon has appeared in several Bollywood films, she is a well-known figure in India. The actress made her acting debut with Mahesh Babu’s 1: Nenokkadine which was directed by Sukumar and released in 2014. Kriti later acted in Hindi films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree. Most recently she was seen in Adipurush.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani who is noted for her killer looks made her acting debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu film Loafer. Varun Tej played a pivotal role in the film. The actress received her first commercial Bollywood break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in which she played Priyanka Jha, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s (cricketer) lover.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has delivered some of the best content-driven films at the box office throughout the years. The actress is known for making films that have a social impact and effect change in society. Taapsee made her acting debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam before moving on to Bollywood. The film starred Manoj Manchu and it was released in 2010.

Rakul Preet Singh

Although Rakul Preet Singh has done most of her work in the South film industry, she is now a well-known figure in Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Gilli 2009. Raghav Loki directed the film, which also starred Gururaj Jaggesh.