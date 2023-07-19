Deepika Padukone To Skip Project K Launch at San Diego Comic-Con Due To Hollywood Actors' Strike?

Deepika Padukone could be missing out on the Project K launch at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) owing to the ongoing historic actors’ strike in Hollywood. For the unversed, the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) have joined Writers Guild of America members to protest against the labour laws. How does the SAG-AFTRA protest affect Deepika? Well, it turns out, Deepika is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

According to the union heading the SAG-AFTRA protest, actors who are a member of the committee are not allowed to promote or offer publicity support for any event. Keeping this in mind, India Today reported that Deepika will also be skipping the San Diego Comic-Con taking place this weekend and will not join Prabhas and other members of Project K for the grand launch.

“In keeping with the membership regulations, Deepika will be skipping the event due to SAG-AFTRA strike," the report mentioned. The news comes just a day after Project K dropped the first look at Deepika Padukone from the film. The actress, who is making her Telugu industry debut with the Prabhas starrer, is seen sporting a fierce look in the poster. In the still, Deepika is seen sporting a rugged cloak as she intensely stares at something far. Sharing the poster, production house Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK."

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have touched down in the US and are preparing for the Comic-Con. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a picture in which Prabhas and Rana, dressed in ‘What is Project K’ T-shirts, were spotted with their backs turned towards the camera. A signboard saying ‘Hollywood’ was seen in the background. The caption along with the picture read, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th.”