Deepika Padukone Watches Rocky Aur Rani AGAIN? Actress Spotted on a Movie Date With Ranveer Singh

Did Deepika Padukone watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani again? The specualation sparked when Deepika and Ranveer Singh were spotted outside a multiplex in Mumbai on Monday night. A fan video has landed on social media revealing that the actors made their way out of the theatres. Twinning in black, Ranveer and Deepika were surrounded by a sea of fans as they made their way to their car.

Fans cheered for Ranveer and congratulated him on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Some even told him that they loved his performance. A fan offered a T-shirt as a gift to Ranveer and the actor gracefully accepted, leaving the crowd screaming. Watch the video below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh last night at PVR Phoenix,Mumbai pic.twitter.com/x9556wP7K6— Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) August 1, 2023

Although it is unclear if they’d visited the multiplex for a round two of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it is clear that Deepika loved the film. On Sunday, Ranveer shared a video in which he revealed that she enjoyed the movie. In the video, she was also seen replicating the hookstep of the song What Jhumka. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asks Deepika to repeat after himself. He says, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life". The two instantly burst into laughter.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “She LLLLLLLOVED it!!! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani." Deepika also proved she is Ranveer’s biggest cheerleader during their movie date. She was seen wearing a special jacket that celebrated Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing good business at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays… National chains - especially at urban centres - continue to drive its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 52.92 cr. #India biz."