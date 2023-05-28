Deepika Padukone Wears Classy, Plunging Neckline Dress To Give Us Ideal Sunday Brunch Style Goals

Deepika Padukone’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Be it glamorous red carpet events or casual outings, the actress always makes heads turn. She recently shared a mesmerising photo of herself donning a white plunging neckline dress. Her infectious smile complemented her look. She looked like a complete vision to behold.

Deepika candidly posed but with utmost perfection. Fans and well-wishers couldn’t stop admiring her beauty. One of them wrote, ‘Deepika Padukone you are unstoppable!’. Another comment read, ‘Goddess 👑,’ One of them gushed and wrote, ‘Your smile❤️❤️❤️’. ‘Tum husn pari tum jaane jaha 👑,’ read another one.

Check out the photo here :

Deepika Padukone is making sure to rule the globe with her achievements, whether they are in fashion, movies, or fitness. The actress is one of the most bankable talents in the nation because she has already made significant progress in a variety of fields and is continuously reinventing herself. The actress recently appeared on the cover of a prestigious magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.