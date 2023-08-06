Deepika Padukone Wishes Ranveer Singh On Friendship Day With A Quote About 'Marrying Your Best Friend'

The whole world is celebrating International Friendship Day on Sunday. It’s that time of the year when we tell our friends how much they mean to us and enshrine the longevity of friendship with a friendship band. But there are some bonds which are stronger and more potent than that. And our Bollywood celebs don’t shy away from admitting that. Maintaining that trajectory, Ranveer Singh’s gorgeous and talented wife and best friend Deepika Padukone had a lovely birthday wish for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared a quote by N’tima which talked about the beauty of marrying one’s best friend since that kind of love will never wither away no matter what. Tagging Ranveer Singh, the quote that Deepika Padukone wrote read,

“Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh shared recently Deepika Padukone’s reactions while watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress watched the film, directed by Karan Johar, last week with Ranveer. While Ranveer had shared a video in which a chirpy Deepika was seen dancing on What Jhumka to show she enjoyed the film, the actor has now revealed that she laughed and cried while watching it.

Speaking at a press conference of the movie, Ranveer said, “It was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life to watch the film with Deepika. It was a Saturday night. We were watching the film on the last row-recliners. She was laughing, clapping, whistling, crying and going ‘aww’ when she saw the film."

Last Sunday, Ranveer shared a video in which he revealed that she enjoyed the movie. In the video, she was also seen replicating the hook step of the song What Jhumka. Later in the video, Ranveer Singh asked Deepika to repeat after him. He said, “Baby say this is Rocky Randhawa this side". Deepika Padukone obliged him by mouthing the words in a manly voice. Then they both go on to say, “Hi babes! Love you from last life". The two instantly burst into laughter.

Even before the release of the film, Ranveer had shared how Deepika keeps singing RRKPK songs around the house. “She (Deepika Padukone) loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house," he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.