Deepika Padukone's '6:30 AM Workout' for Oscars 2023 Is All Things Inspiring; Watch Video

The 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Deepika Padukone, one of the presenters this year, joined global superstars like Dwayne Johnson, Samuel Jackson and Emily Blunt for the ceremony. She graced the Oscars 2023 stage to announce the performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu and even gave a special briefing to the audience about the song. Pictures and videos from Hollywood’s biggest event continue to dominate social media handles. Amid this, a video featuring Deepika Padukone has created quite a buzz.

Just before the awards ceremony, the video shows Deepika Padukone hitting the gym, working out and getting all set for the Oscars. The actress trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted the video showing us what went behind her Oscar appearance and how Deepika without fail worked out at 6:30 am just hours before the prestigious event.

“Oscars ke pehle workout toh banta hain na? Sharing a glimpse into Deepika Padukone’s 6:30 am workout in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication and commitment to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Don’t you agree? It was an amazing journey training her for the Oscars. Do you want to see more videos of Deepika working out?” her trainer wrote along with a video of Deepika Padukone performing some complex exercises.

Deepika Padukone’s Oscar Appearance

Deepika Padukone walked the Oscars champagne carpet in a stunning black Louis Vuitton gown featuring an off-shoulder design and a mermaid silhouette. To add some drama, she rounded off her look with black velvet gloves and for her accessories, Deepika Padukone donned a statement yellow diamond Cartier necklace. She tied her hair in a messy bun to seal her Oscar look.

Deepika Padukone became the third person to present India at the Academy Awards after Persis Khambatta (1980) and Priyanka Chopra (2016). This year, India also had a moment in the spotlight with three films being nominated at the prestigious award event including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, and Kartiki Gonsalves's The Elephant Whisperers. While Kartiki Gonsalves's The Elephant Whisperers Best Documentary Feature, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR bagged Best Song category (For Naatu Naatu).

Read all the Latest Movies News here