Deepika Padukone's Piku Anniversary Post Will Make You Reach For Tissues: 'Irrfan, I Miss You'

It has been eight years since the release of Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Piku. To mark the occasion, Deepika Padukone, one of the film’s stars, took to social media to share some throwback pictures from the set. The emotional post included three images that captured the behind-the-scenes camaraderie between the actors. In one photo, the trio- Deepika, Irrfan Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan are seen posing behind a cardboard car, while the second image is a still from the movie featuring all three actors. The final picture shows the trio posing for a photoshoot.

Along with the pictures, Deepika Padukone wrote, “It’s been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people.” She added “And if I could relive this experience all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat. Irrfan, I miss you! Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi (scriptwriter of Piku), I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. Piku.”

Upon seeing the post, fans flocked to the comments section to praise the actor and the film. One of the users wrote, “One of best movies in Bollywood.” Another user added, “One of the best movies I’ve seen, rewatched it recently, really miss Irfan Khan on screen.” One more user wrote, “Forever a comfort film and Piku will always be my twin flame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan played the main roles in Piku. The story revolves around the life of a young woman, Piku, who struggles to balance her work and personal life while caring for her overbearing and hypochondriac father, Bhaskor Banerjee, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film takes an unexpected turn when they embark on a road trip to Kolkata with Rana, a taxi company owner played by Irrfan Khan, who becomes an unlikely friend to Piku and her father. Piku received critical acclaim for its genuine portrayal of family dynamics and clever humour. It was also a commercial success, earning three National Film Awards and other accolades.

Up next, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will reunite in two upcoming Bollywood projects. They will appear in the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern, and also in Project K, a film directed by Nag Ashwin, which also stars Prabhas in the lead role.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here